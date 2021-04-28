CONTRACOIN Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,485.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $20,485.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00125834 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,617,120 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

