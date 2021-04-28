ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.73

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $4.22. ContraFect shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 531,085 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $169.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ContraFect by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 213,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 229,629 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

