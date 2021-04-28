Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Down 70.7% in April

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CTSDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 24,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,451. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.