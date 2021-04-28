Copa (CPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. Copa has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

