Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.31, but opened at $23.68. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,166.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $729,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,989 shares of company stock worth $5,266,403. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.