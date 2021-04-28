Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.06. The stock had a trading volume of 92,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,640. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

