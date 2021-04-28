Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after buying an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $394.60. The stock had a trading volume of 46,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,163. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.13. The stock has a market cap of $373.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $401.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

