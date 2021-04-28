Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.19. The stock had a trading volume of 303,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,640,270. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.76 and its 200 day moving average is $256.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.