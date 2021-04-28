Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $818.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,492. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $766.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $712.87. The stock has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

