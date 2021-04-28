Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $13,296,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $619.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,110. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.56 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.77.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

