Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Northland Securities downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.48.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $25.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.01. 441,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,425. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average is $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

