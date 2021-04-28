Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $71.92. 2,841,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

