Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

