CoreCivic (CXW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CoreCivic stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $983.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

