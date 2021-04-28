CorionX Hits One Day Volume of $362,191.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $818,310.15 and $362,191.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.67 or 0.00828717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.87 or 0.07844550 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,130,483 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

