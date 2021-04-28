Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after buying an additional 332,087 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Corteva stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.