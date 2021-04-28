Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.80

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.80 and traded as high as C$6.03. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 480,380 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -8.20%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

