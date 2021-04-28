Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $644.42 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.74 billion and approximately $644.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $22.48 or 0.00040973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,904.26 or 1.00072651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00135739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000912 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001717 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

