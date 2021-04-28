Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Costa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS CTTQF remained flat at $$3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. Costa Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

