CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $80.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $856.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $856.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $875.35. CoStar Group has a one year low of $595.49 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $934.45.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.