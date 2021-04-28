CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $1,025.00 at JMP Securities

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $950.00 to $1,025.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $75.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $861.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,516. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $595.49 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $856.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $875.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

