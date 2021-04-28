CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-11.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.930-1.945 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.200-11.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $941.27.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $75.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $861.69. 36,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,516. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $595.49 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $856.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $875.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

