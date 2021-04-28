CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-2.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $465-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.65 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.200-11.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $941.27.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $75.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $861.69. The company had a trading volume of 36,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,516. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $595.49 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $875.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.