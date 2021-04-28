CoTrader 24-Hour Volume Tops $40,910.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $40,910.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00065129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.68 or 0.00829626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.48 or 0.07824696 BTC.

About CoTrader

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

