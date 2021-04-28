Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of CTRYY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. Country Garden has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.904 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Country Garden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.05%.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estae properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

