County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post $12.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.48 million and the highest is $12.80 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $12.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $50.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.96 million, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $51.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.