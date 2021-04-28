Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.27% from the stock’s previous close.

CVLG has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $358.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 46,824 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,414,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

