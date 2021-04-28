Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.38 ($73.39).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV traded down €0.52 ($0.61) on Wednesday, reaching €55.78 ($65.62). 1,166,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is €56.88 and its 200-day moving average is €52.45. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.