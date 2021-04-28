Covestro’s (1COV) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.00 ($72.94).

Shares of Covestro stock traded down €0.52 ($0.61) on Wednesday, hitting €55.78 ($65.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,166,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €56.88 and a 200-day moving average of €52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

