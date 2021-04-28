COVIR.IO (CVR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55,620.00

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for about $71.88 or 0.00131631 BTC on popular exchanges. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $55,620.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00274660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.37 or 0.01051865 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.72 or 0.00708222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,242.40 or 1.01167790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

