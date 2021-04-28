COVIR.IO Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $80.28 or 0.00146127 BTC on popular exchanges. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $9.56 million and $54,740.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00061951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00277924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.66 or 0.01051453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00027301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.21 or 0.00706613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,940.47 or 1.00002423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

