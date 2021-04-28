Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,068 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.72% of Cowen worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COWN opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.07 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. Analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.