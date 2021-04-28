Cowen Initiates Coverage on DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DRIO. Aegis increased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

DRIO opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

