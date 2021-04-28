Cowen Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,445.80.

GOOG traded up $101.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,409.06. 148,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,763. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,341.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,902.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

