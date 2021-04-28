Cowen Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $126.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.
Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.21. 698,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.