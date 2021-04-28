Cowen Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $126.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.21. 698,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

