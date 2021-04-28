Craig Hallum Raises Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $230.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective increased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

ABG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

ABG stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.88. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,457. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

