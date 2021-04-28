Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $113.44 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $69.92 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $113.44 or 0.00208737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.58 or 0.00858527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00096868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.74 or 0.07952185 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

