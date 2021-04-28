Credit Suisse Group Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $93.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHRW. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

