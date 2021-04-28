Credit Suisse Group Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $68.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

