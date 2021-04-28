Credit Suisse Group Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $280.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on V. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a 52-week low of $170.38 and a 52-week high of $232.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.69. The company has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

