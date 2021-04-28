Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $67.58. The company had a trading volume of 457,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,981. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,569,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

