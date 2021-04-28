Credit Suisse Group Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $160.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.35. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $139.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.