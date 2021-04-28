Credit Suisse Group Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $16.50

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

HAL opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after buying an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Halliburton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

