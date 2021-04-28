Credit Suisse Group Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.19.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

