Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 51,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 56.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 83,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.