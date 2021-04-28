Credit Suisse Group Trims Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Target Price to $20.50

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKR. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

NYSE BKR opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,472,000 after acquiring an additional 203,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,247,000 after purchasing an additional 504,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

