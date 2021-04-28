Credits (CS) One Day Volume Tops $714,257.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $16.01 million and $714,257.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000902 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

