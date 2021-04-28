Credits (CS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $822,318.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Credits has a market cap of $17.11 million and approximately $822,318.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000903 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

