Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cree updated its Q4 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.220 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.22)-($0.26) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $129.90.
In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Cree Company Profile
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.
See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.