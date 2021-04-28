Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cree updated its Q4 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.220 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.22)-($0.26) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

