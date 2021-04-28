Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Short Interest Update

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 475.6% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

COPHF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Creso Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

About Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

